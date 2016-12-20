Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds & Daughter Perform Cyndi Lauper Duet

December 20, 2016 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Imagine Dragons

By Radio.com Staff

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds shared a pretty adorable video via social media this afternoon.

Related: Imagine Dragons Debut New Track ‘Levitate’ from ‘Passengers’ Soundtrack

The clip features his daughter Arrow in a fuschia wig and matching outfit, singing the Cyndi Lauper classic “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” Reynolds attempts to join in and is quickly shut down by his four-year-old, but he can’t help himself, belting out the final lyrics.

“Get it!” says the obviously impressed camera operator, presumably Dan’s wife Aja Volkman.

Check out the cute clip below.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live