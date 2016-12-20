Richard Marx Subdues Deranged Passenger on Plane

By Amanda Wicks

When Richard Marx boarded a flight from Vietnam to South Korea with his wife Daisy Fuentes today, he had no idea he’d be called upon help keep the airplane safe from a deranged passenger.

Fuentes posted photos of Marx helping subdue a passenger who had grown agitated and begun attacking the flight crew. The collage showed Marx working with crew to help keep the passenger in his seat. His help appeared to be necessary because, as Fuentes reported, the crew wasn’t properly trained to handle the incident.

“On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers,” she wrote in the caption. “When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him. This went on for FOUR hrs. I feel horrible for the abuse the staff had to endure but no one was prepared for this. They never fully got control of him. They didn’t know how to use the taser & they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times). I’ll be posting some of the video after our next flight.”

Marx also tweeted about “the chaotic and dangerous event,” saying he and his wife had videos as well as pictures and would be sharing on social media once their following flight landed safely.

You will be hearing about our flight#480 on @KoreanAir_KE . Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew. Crew completely ill trained. —

We have video of entire chaotic and dangerous event on @KoreanAir_KE 480. Lasted 4 hours. Crew completely ill-equipped to handle situation. —

