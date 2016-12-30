Chris Martin Honors George Michael at Homeless Shelter Show

By Amanda Wicks

Chris Martin paid tribute to singer George Michael and celebrated the holiday spirit while performing a special set at the Crisis at Christmas homeless shelter in the United Kingdom.

Related: Chris Martin Covers Drake, Beatles at Surprise Benefit Show

Martin performed Wham!’s “Last Christmas” along with the shelter’s own “King of Karaoke” Kevin. The organization posted a video of the two singing the song with Martin playing acoustic guitar and Kevin taking lead on the vocals throughout much of the performance. He leans toward Martin throughout the song so they can harmonize together.

Besides offering shelter residents a bit of song, Martin also helped make tea and coffee and did so without any press or attention, reports Billboard. It marks the second year-end show Martin has played to either benefit or take place at a homeless shelter. Before Christmas, he performed at the Mercury Lounge in Manhattan to benefit the homeless shelter The Bowery Mission.

Watch Martin and Kevin do their thing below: