Bottlerock Napa Valley 2017 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 to Headline

By Radio.com Staff

BottleRock Napa Valley 2017, has announced its fifth annual festival lineup today including Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Maroon 5. The annual 3-day music, food, wine and beer festival will take place at the Napa Valley Expo, May 26-28, 2017.

Additional performers include Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The Roots, Silversun Pickups, Band of Horses, Fitz & The Tantrums, Dirty Heads, Live, The Naked and Famous, The Devil Makes Three, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Gavin DeGraw, St. Lucia, House of Pain, Bob Moses, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Saint Motel, The Strumbellas, AlunaGeorge, Frightened Rabbit, Andra Day, Galactic, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Mavis Staples, Ani DiFranco, Bishop Briggs, Lewis Del Mar, Highly Suspect, Judah & the Lion, Elephant Revival, Warren G, Bad Suns, Giraffage, gnash, The Staves, The Barr Brothers, Pell, Hippo Campus, Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas, Barns Courtney, Hiss Golden Messenger, The California Honeydrops, The Hunna, 888, Prinze George, Con Brio, La Santa Cecilia, The Shelters, SWMRS, Run River North, James Hersey, Day Wave, DREAMERS, HIRIE, Baskery, City of the Sun, Cobi, PARTYBABY, A R I Z O N A, The Heydaze, Parade of Lights, little hurricane, Marty O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra, Josh Kelley, Jessica Childress, Corey Harper, WILD, Saint Mesa, Hibbity Dibbity, The Helmets, Pacific Radio, The Redwoods Revue, Doobie Decibel System, Troubadour 77, Silverado Pickups, Tracksuit Wedding, Secure the Sun, Serf and James, Kadin Yeahmon, Alec Lee, and the Napa Youth Symphony.

Details on the culinary stage will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PST on Wednesday, January 4 at bottlerocknapavalley.com. 3-day general admission passes start at $309, 3-day VIP passes start at $659, and 3-day Skydeck passes are priced at $3500.