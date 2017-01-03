George Thorogood at State Theatre

George Thorogood & The Destroyers are coming to State Theatre Sunday, March 26,2017. Tickets on sale Friday, Jan 6 at 10:00am HERE.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Sunday, March 26 at 7:00 pm

State Theatre

George Thorogood and his longtime band – Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) – remain among the most relentless and relevant classic rock acts on tour today. Thorogood has amassed an unmatched catalog of hits including “Who Do You Love, “I Drink Alone,” One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It On Over,” “Get A Haircut,” and the ultimate anthem, “Bad To The Bone.”

From coast to coast, the critics agree: “I’m happy to say, after all these years, that George is still ‘Bad To The Bone’ and he’s never let go of the true spirit of rock ’n roll!” says the L.A. Daily News; “Thorogood is a guitar-blazing revivalist whose enthusiasm and showmanship make the music fresh,” says the Baltimore Sun; “He’s got charisma and personality to burn, a fact that becomes evident the moment he walks on stage,” says the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.