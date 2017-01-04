2017 Governors Ball to Feature Tool, Lorde, Chance the Rapper, More

By Hayden Wright

The lineup for the 2017 Governors Ball has arrived and it’s shaping up to be a star-studded weekend. Tool, Chance the Rapper, Childish Gambino, Lorde, Wiz Khalifa, Flume, Wu-Tang Clan, Tove Lo and more will descend on NYC’s Randall’s Island Park for the weekend festival in June.

For Tool it will be the alt-metal icons and headliners’ first appearance in an New York City venue in 11 years.

Related: Kanye West, The Strokes, The Killers Set to Play Governors Ball 2016

Phoenix, Mark Ronson, Rae Sremmurd, A$AP Ferg, Franz Ferdinand and Charli XCX are also among the hitmakers on the list. Altogether, more than 65 artists will entertain the vast crowds on Randall’s Island, and tickets are available via GovBall.com this Friday (Jan. 6) at noon.

The Governors Ball is celebrating its seventh year bringing a diverse array of live music to Manhattan. This year’s event takes place June 2 to 4, and your can browse the full lineup here:

2017 Governors Ball Lineup:

Tool

Chance The Rapper

Phoenix

Childish Gambino

Lorde

Flume

Wu-Tang Clan

Wiz Khalifa

Logic

Cage The Elephant

Marshmello

Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker

Beach House

Schoolboy Q

Air

The Avalanches

Rae Sremmurd

The Head And The Heart

Tove Lo

Phantogram

Franz Ferdinand

Banks

A$AP Ferg

Local Natives

Majid Jordan

Mac Demarco

Rüfüs Du Sol

YG

Parquet Courts

Charli XCX

Bleachers

Royal Blood

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Danny Brown

Kehlani

Michael Kiwanuka

Warpaint

Car Seat Headrest

Skepta

Saint Motel

The Strumbellas

Francis And The Lights

Stormzy

Gryffin

The Range

Dua Lipa

EDEN

Zane Lowe

The Orwells

Judah & The Lion

MUNA

Arizona

SAINt JHN

Michael Blume

Jessie Reyez

Lo Moon

Kaiydo

Roosevelt

Barns Courtney

Blossoms

Ron Gallo

Welles

Mondo Cozmo

Tkay Maidza

Jenaux

VANT