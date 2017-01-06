Win $100 Zylstra Harley Gift Card & Your Shot at Red Hot Chili Peppers Merch

January 6, 2017 9:01 AM

JACK FM wants you……to raid our Red Hot stash.

All week around 4:20pm during the 2 hour commercial free ride with Remy we’ll give ya a $100 gift card to Zylstra Harley Davidson in Elk River, and qualify ya to win all of the Red Hot Chili Peppers merch from this tour including hats, t-shirts, hoodies, and whatever else the band wants to throw in, plus access to their concert January 21st at Target Center.

Raid JACK’S, Red Hot stash all week (Jan 9-13) around 4:20.

No radio? No problemo! Listen LIVE anywhere U R HERE

