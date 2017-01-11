Contest: MN Band To Open For Bon Jovi’s Xcel Energy Show!

Yup, it’s really happening. Bon Jovi opening act contest gives Minnesota artists an incredible opportunity on This House Is Not For Sale Tour! The Best Acts Will Open a Show for One of Rock’s Biggest Band. More info below. More show info HERE.

TO ENTER: Bands will upload audition videos beginning now at http://www.bonjovi.com/2017-opening-act-contest/ or the Bon Jovi and Live Nation Facebook pages. Submissions will be displayed in a live gallery for viewing and sharing. Live Nation will choose 10 finalists, and Bon Jovi management will select the opening act contest winner for each tour date. All musicians who are selected as tour openers will be featured across Live Nation and Bon Jovi’s Facebook pages. For rules, visit http://livemu.sc/OACRules.

Winners will be notified they have won on the following dates listed way below.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – As one of Rock’s biggest bands, Bon Jovi’s legacy is as much about giving back as it is about anthemic performances and box-office-smashing tours. In that spirit, Jon Bon Jovi today announced on Facebook Live an opening act contest that allows bands to upload an audition for the chance to open an arena date on Bon Jovi’s upcoming 2017 This House Is Not For Sale Tour.

It is the third time in recent years that the Grammy Award®-winning band has invited local and regional artists to share the stage (2006’s Have A Nice Day Tour and 2010’s The Circle Tour). Those chosen will demonstrate that they have the sound, style, and substance to open an arena show. A different artist(s) will open for Bon Jovi on each one of the Live Nation-promoted concerts listed below.

Jon Bon Jovi said, “Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That’s the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you’re ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music.”

Winners will be notified they have won on the following dates:

First round of participating dates – winners announced on or about January 27, 2017:

• Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC – concert on February 8, 2017

• Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA – concert on February 10, 2017

• BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL – concert on February 12, 2017

• Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL – concert on February 14, 2017

• BJCC in Birmingham, AL – concert on February 16, 2017

• Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN – concert on February 18, 2017

• Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO – concert on February 19, 2017

Second round of participating dates – winners announced on or about February 4, 2017:

• Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK – concert on February 21, 2017

• American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – concert on February 23, 2017

• T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV – concert on February 25, 2017

• Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA – concert on February 28, 2017

Third round of participating dates – winners announced on or about February 8, 2017:

• SAP Center in San Jose, CA – concert on March 1, 2017

• Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ – concert on March 4, 2017

• Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA – concert on March 5, 2017

• The Forum in Los Angeles, CA – concert on March 8, 2017

Fourth round of participating dates – winners announced on or about February 26, 2017:

• Pepsi Center in Denver, CO – concert on March 14, 2017

• FedExForum in Memphis, TN – concert on March 16, 2017

• Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH – concert on March 18, 2017

• Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH – concert on March 19, 2017

• Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN – concert on March 22, 2017

Fifth round of participating dates – winners announced on or about March 7, 2017:

• United Center in Chicago, IL – concert on March 26, 2017

• Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN – concert on March 27, 2017

• Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, MI – concert on March 29, 2017

• Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA – concert on March 31, 2017

• Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT – concert on April 1, 2017

Sixth round of participating dates – winners announced on or about March 12, 2017:

• PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA – concert on April 5, 2017

• Madison Square Garden in New York, NY – concert on April 7, 2017

• Madison Square Garden in New York, NY – concert on April 8, 2017

• Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON – concert on April 10, 2017

• Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON – concert on April 11, 2017

The This House Is Not for Sale Tour is Bon Jovi’s first outing since the band’s 2013 Because We Can World Tour, which was their third tour in six years to be ranked the #1 top-grossing tour in the world (a feat accomplished only by The Rolling Stones previously). On tour, the iconic rock band will present anthems, fan-favorites, and new hits from their newly released 14th studio album, This House Is Not for Sale (Island/UMG). Tour dates are on sale now at LiveNation.com and through participating venue Box Offices. Bon Jovi Fan Club tickets, including exclusive VIP packages are on offer now as well.

Bon Jovi released This House Is Not for Sale on Nov. 4, 2016. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, giving the rock band its sixth No. 1. The title track reached the Top Ten of the AC Radio Chart (Bon Jovi’s highest debut on that chart to date). This House Is Not for Sale is Bon Jovi’s first major release since What About Now (2013), the band’s third consecutive multi-platinum album to debut at No. 1 on the Top 200 (Lost Highway in 2007, and The Circle in 2009).

Visit http://www.bonjovi.com for updated information.

ABOUT BON JOVI: Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, and more than 2,800 concerts performed in 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band. Prior to 2013’s “Because We Can” world tour securing the highest grossing tour of the year, Bon Jovi earned the No. 1 grossing worldwide tour in 2010 for “The Circle Tour,” which grossed $201 million total, and 2008’s “Lost Highway” tour, which grossed $210.6 million. For more information on Bon Jovi, visit http://www.BonJovi.com.