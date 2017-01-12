Billy Joel at Target Field

Billy Joel is coming to Target Field on Friday, July 28th, 2017! Tickets on-sale on Friday, January 20th at 10am. More info below.

Keep listening to JACK for your shot at tickets!

Related: Billy Joel Names Favorite Songs, Performs ‘Miami 2017’

More show info HERE

Billy Joel In Concert At Target Field Minnesota July 28, 2017

BILLY JOEL IN CONCERT

TARGET FIELD ON FRIDAY, JULY 28, 2017

FIRST EVER MINNESOTA STADIUM SHOW

Public On Sale Friday, January 20 @ 10 a.m.

(Minneapolis, MN) – Legendary musician Billy Joel will perform at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, on Friday, July 28, marking his first concert in a Minnesota Stadium in his extraordinary career.

“The Target Field concert experience has proven to be among the best in the region and we are thrilled to welcome Billy Joel, one of the most respected and endearing global recording artists in history,” said Laura Day, Twins Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer. “We expect this to be another amazing outdoor music experience in Twins Territory.”

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, January 16 at 10:00 AM through Thursday, January 19 at 10:00 PM.

Tickets will be available for purchase to the general public beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 20 via http://www.livenation.com.

In December 2013, Billy Joel became Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue’s other original franchises – the New York Knicks, Rangers and Liberty. Since January 2014, Joel has played one show per month at The Garden as part of the Time Warner Cable Concert Series. This unprecedented and wildly successful residency has led to selling out 40 shows thru April 2017.

Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Billy Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.” In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.

In December 2013, Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States’ top cultural awards. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for “Movin’ Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden’s most extraordinary benefit concerts – “12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief,” which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and “The Concert for New York City,” which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes. Billy Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his brilliant career.

WHAT: Billy Joel

WHEN: July 28, 2017

SHOW TIME: 8:00 pm

ON-SALE DATE: Friday, January 20 @ 10 am

VENUE: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

MORE INFORMATION: http://www.BillyJoel.com http://www.LiveNation.com

Tickets can be purchased at the Target Field Ticket Office, online at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com, or charge by phone at 1.800.745.3000.