Def Leppard at Xcel Energy Center

Def Leppard, with Poison and Tesla, is coming to Xcel Energy Center Friday, April 21st! Tickets on sale Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10am! More info below!

Keep listening to JACK for your shot at tickets!

Announce North American Tour

With Poison and Tesla

Set to Kick off on April 8 in Manchester, NH!

“Animal” Live Video From New Concert DVD

And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit

Premieres Via Brave Words Today!

Live DVD Set For Release on

February 10

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Fresh off winning their fan voted Classic Rock Magazine Album of the Year award, Def Leppard announce they will return to the road this spring for a three month run across North America. The Live Nation promoted outing will storm through cities across parts of the U.S. and Canada. This new leg of dates follows the groups massive 70+ city 2016 tour and is set to kick off on April 8 in Manchester, NH and wrap on June 25 in Indianapolis, IN. Joining Def Leppard on select dates are Poison and Tesla. Tickets will go on sale on January 21 at LiveNation.com. The Def Leppard Rock Brigade Concert Club presales begin on January 17 also at LiveNation.com.

Front man Joe Elliott says, “We’re thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn’t play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There’s a great buzz around the band right now and we’re loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received.”

In conjunction with the announcement of their North American tour, Def Leppard also premieres the live video for “Animal” via Brave Words. Click here to view, we encourage you to post and share! The live video clip is from the bands recently announced concert film, And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit which will be released on February 10 in partnership with Eagle Rock Entertainment. Click here to purchase.

Guitarist Phil Collen says, “Our last full concert DVD, excluding Viva! Hysteria, was 1987’s in the round in your face which was shot on video. We felt an updated version was way overdue so here it is, the brand new Def Leppard concert experience!”

With two prestigious Diamond Awards to their credit, Def Leppard-Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Vivan Campbell, Rick “Sav” Savage and Rick Allen-continues to stand tall in the music industry and deliver some of the most iconic rock melodies and memorable anthems of all time. Most recently, their 2015 self-titled album featured singles “Dangerous” and “Let’s Go” which premiered via RollingStone.com and hit #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.

The tour also marks the first time in over 5 years that Poison will tour with all original members. Members including Bret Michaels, CC DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett. Poison has sold over 40 million records and is set to perform some of its greatest hits including Nothin’ but a Good Time, Every Rose has its Thorn, Talk Dirty to Me, Unskinny Bop and Something to Believe In.

Front man Bret Michaels says, “I could not be more excited. I know all of us will give one thousand percent on stage and we are looking forward to performing our hits together. I personally could not be more thankful for the three generations of fans and I love the music of Def Leppard and Tesla. This will be an amazing night of rock and roll. Don’t wait because god only knows.”

For more information on Def Leppard:

Defleppard.com

Twitter.com/def_leppard

Facebook.com/defleppard

Instagram.com/DefLeppardOfficial

Youtube.com/DefLeppardOfficial

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Media & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit http://www.livenationentertainment.com

EVENT: Def Leppard with special guests Poison and Tesla

DATE: Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

TYPE: Concert

FLOOR PLAN: End Stage

ON SALE: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.

DETAILS: Tickets are available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000, online at ticketmaster.com or at livenation.com.To charge by phone using Ticketmaster TDD/TTY, call 800-359-2525. Certain fees may apply.