Roger Waters Teases New Solo Album

January 12, 2017 2:01 PM
By Amanda Wicks

Roger Waters gave fans insight into his first solo studio album in 25 years. He shared a video on Instagram yesterday (January 10th) previewing a snippet of a track.

Waters has been working with Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich on his latest batch of songs. He shared a photo sitting on the couch next to Godrich along with a video showing the two at the sound board. “We’ve got some really good work in the can,” Waters said about his forthcoming album (via Rolling Stone).

The two originally linked up while working on Roger Waters: The Wall movie. Godrich did sound mixing and impressed Waters. “He did a great job and I really liked him. We started to talk about doing something,” he said.

Waters last released Amused to Death in 1992.

