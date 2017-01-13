Jackie Evancho on Inauguration Performance: ‘I’m Hoping that I Can Bring People Together’

By Amanda Wicks

Jackie Evancho will take the stage at Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th to sing the national anthem, and she’s hoping it’s a unifying moment.

Related: Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump Inauguration

Evancho appears on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend (January 15) to discuss the flack she’s received for agreeing to perform at Trump’s inauguration. Critics have targeted the LGBT advocate for normalizing an administration some have said will oppose the LGBT community. Evancho’s sister Juliet is transgender, and it’s a concern that isn’t lost on her. “I hope to just kind of make everyone forget about rivals and politics for a second and just think about America and the pretty song that I’m singing,” Evancho says. “I’m hoping that I can bring people together.”

Appearing alongside her sister in the interview, Juliet believes Evancho will use the platform for good. “The way I look at it is Jackie is singing for our country, and it’s an honor for her to be singing in front of so many people,” she says. “So I feel that’s really where I look at it. And that’s where I’m going to leave it right now.”

Trump’s inauguration team has experienced difficulty putting together a line-up with everyone from Charlotte Church to Gene Simmons turning down requests to perform. They announced today (January 20th) that Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down had both agreed to play.

CBS Sunday Morning airs on January 22nd at 9am ET on CBS.