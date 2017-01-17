Lil Wayne at Target Center

January 17, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne is coming to Target Center Saturday, February 25, 2017. Tickets on sale Thursday, January 19 at 10am. More info below.

Keep listening to JACK for you shot at tickets!

LIL WAYNE
WITH MIKE STUD & MOD SUN
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25
*TICKETS ON SALE THIS THURSDAY AT 10AM*

EVENT INFORMATION
Show: Lil Wayne
Venue: Target Center
Show Date/Time: Saturday, February 25 at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm.
Ticket Prices: $37 – $102
On Sale Info: Tickets on sale Thursday, January 19 at 10am at the Target Center box office, online at AXS.com and charge by phone at 1-888-9-AXS-TIX.

A game-changing artist, Lil Wayne began his career as a near-novelty — a preteen delivering hardcore hip-hop — but through years of maturation and reinventing the mixtape game, he developed into a Grammy Award-winner and million-selling rapper with a massive body of work. Born Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. and raised in the infamous New Orleans neighborhood of Hollygrove, he found music was the best way to express himself. He joined B.G., Juvenile, and Young Turk for a Fresh project, the teen hardcore rap group the Hot Boys, who released their debut album Get It How U Live! in 1997. Wayne launched his solo career with the album Tha Block Is Hot, featuring the hit single title track. After albums Tha Carter and Tha Carter II, Tha Carter III finally arrived in May of 2008, selling more than a million copies in its first week of release.

Lil Wayne is the President of Cash Money Records and CEO of Young Money Entertainment (YME). He officially signed his first artists, Mack Maine and Gudda Gudda, in 2007. In addition to being signed to YME, Mack Maine also serves as President of the label. Together, Lil Wayne and Mack Maine launched a comprehensive talent search for gifted rappers, singers, producers, and visionaries to sign to the label and create a new movement, culminating with the 2009 releases of Drake’ s EP So Far Gone and Young Money’s debut album We Are Young Money.

Fast forward to 2016 and Lil Wayne scored another hit with “Sucker for Pain,” a collaboration for the chart-topping Suicide Squad soundtrack. Featuring Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic, Ty Dolla $ign, and X Ambassadors, the all-star track topped the Billboard rap chart and rose to number three on the R&B/hip-hop chart.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live