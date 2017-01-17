Lil Wayne at Target Center

Lil Wayne is coming to Target Center Saturday, February 25, 2017. Tickets on sale Thursday, January 19 at 10am. More info below.

LIL WAYNE

WITH MIKE STUD & MOD SUN

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

*TICKETS ON SALE THIS THURSDAY AT 10AM*

EVENT INFORMATION

Show: Lil Wayne

Venue: Target Center

Show Date/Time: Saturday, February 25 at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm.

Ticket Prices: $37 – $102

On Sale Info: Tickets on sale Thursday, January 19 at 10am at the Target Center box office, online at AXS.com and charge by phone at 1-888-9-AXS-TIX.

A game-changing artist, Lil Wayne began his career as a near-novelty — a preteen delivering hardcore hip-hop — but through years of maturation and reinventing the mixtape game, he developed into a Grammy Award-winner and million-selling rapper with a massive body of work. Born Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. and raised in the infamous New Orleans neighborhood of Hollygrove, he found music was the best way to express himself. He joined B.G., Juvenile, and Young Turk for a Fresh project, the teen hardcore rap group the Hot Boys, who released their debut album Get It How U Live! in 1997. Wayne launched his solo career with the album Tha Block Is Hot, featuring the hit single title track. After albums Tha Carter and Tha Carter II, Tha Carter III finally arrived in May of 2008, selling more than a million copies in its first week of release.

Lil Wayne is the President of Cash Money Records and CEO of Young Money Entertainment (YME). He officially signed his first artists, Mack Maine and Gudda Gudda, in 2007. In addition to being signed to YME, Mack Maine also serves as President of the label. Together, Lil Wayne and Mack Maine launched a comprehensive talent search for gifted rappers, singers, producers, and visionaries to sign to the label and create a new movement, culminating with the 2009 releases of Drake’ s EP So Far Gone and Young Money’s debut album We Are Young Money.

Fast forward to 2016 and Lil Wayne scored another hit with “Sucker for Pain,” a collaboration for the chart-topping Suicide Squad soundtrack. Featuring Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic, Ty Dolla $ign, and X Ambassadors, the all-star track topped the Billboard rap chart and rose to number three on the R&B/hip-hop chart.