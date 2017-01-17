Prophets of Rage Announce Anti-Inaugural Ball, Audioslave Reunites

Audioslave will perform with Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk. January 17, 2017 8:29 PM
Filed Under: Audioslave, Prophets of Rage

By Radio.com Staff

Prophets of Rage are set to protest Inauguration Day with a special Anti Inaugural Ball concert this Friday, January 20 at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. The one-time event will also feature a special performance from friends of the supergroup group including Audioslave, Vic Mensa, Jackson Browne and Jack Black & The Los Angeles Freedom Choir.

As if seeing Tom Morello, Tim Crommerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real and DJ Lord playing on stage together isn’t enough, the special show will make the first time in 11 years that Audioslave have performed together as Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk.

With roughly 600 seats in the theater, tickets for the show sold out immediately after going on sale this afternoon. Luckily, the show will livestreamed on the band’s Facebook page to allow for participation from fans all across the globe.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network).

