Paul McCartney Sues Sony Over Beatles Publishing: Report

January 18, 2017 4:39 PM
By Radio.com Staff

TMZ is reporting that Paul McCartney is suing publisher Sony ATV over ownership of The Beatles’ catalog.

Sony agreed to buy out the remaining 50% interest in the catalog from Michael Jackson’s estate in spring of last year for $750 millions dollars. However, based on U.S. Copyright Act of 1976 writers have the ability to reclaim the publisher’s cut of their songs after 56 years (if the song was written before 1978) and 35 years (for songs written in or after 1978). The first pieces of McCartney’s Beatles catalog will turn 56 in 2018.

According to the new report, McCartney expects his rights returned to him by that time, and is taking legal action to ensure that is the case after receiving the “run around” from Sony.

There has been no official comment from either party at this time.

