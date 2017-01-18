Win a Sunstream SunLift at the Boat Show from Niccum Docks

January 18, 2017 10:48 PM

JACK-FM and Niccum Docks are giving you the shot to win a Sunstream SunLift SL6012 valued at $9,999. The Sunstream SunLift™ combines powerful hydraulic technology, durable components and sophisticated engineering to deliver a fast and reliable lifting and launching experience for your boat. Optional Wi-Fi capabilities allow you to maintain and monitor your boat lift right from your smart phone.

Head to the Progressive Insurance Boat Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center this weekend to learn how you can win and visit Niccum Docks at booth Booth: 2001A

Enter to win now HERE

Get more about Niccum docks online http://www.niccumdocks.com/

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live