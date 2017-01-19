Iron Maiden Announce Summer North American Tour Dates

By Hayden Wright

Iron Maiden’s Book of Souls World Tour has crisscrossed the world since its opener last February, but they’re not finished: The band announced 25 new North American dates through the summer of 2017. Ghost will perform with the metal icons in cities where Iron Maiden hasn’t performed ever, or for decades.

Related: Iron Maiden Bring Their ‘Book of Souls’ to New York City

“We are really looking forward to returning to North America for a full tour,” said bassist Steve Harris. “We had always planned to go back there and to the UK as last year, due to the global nature of the tour and the period it took, we just didn’t have time to cover them properly and we do still like to get to fans in as many places as possible!”

“So this year we’re able to reach many more cities in America, including a return to places Maiden haven’t played for many, many years like Lincoln, Neb., Minneapolis, Oklahoma City and Oakland, Calif. We also welcome playing in Brooklyn for the first time,” he continued. “We will, of course, be bringing the full production with us including all the Eddies and the Maya-themed stage sets.”

Here’s a full list of the stops on Iron Maiden’s 2017 tour extension:

6/3 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/4 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

6/7 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

6/9 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

6/11 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

6/13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

6/15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/16 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

6/19 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Arena

6/21 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

6/23 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

6/24 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

6/27 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre

6/28 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/1 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ San Manuel Amphitheatre*

7/3 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

7/5 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

7/7 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/9 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

7/11 — Kansas City, Mo. vSprint Centre

7/12 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/15 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

7/16 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

7/19 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

7/21 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center