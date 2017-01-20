Listen to John Mayer’s EP ‘The Search For Everything Wave One’

By Jon Wiederhorn

With practically no pre-promotion, John Mayer has put out his new EP The Search For Everything Wave One, his first release in three years. Mayer dropped the four-song EP late Thursday night, and as the title indicates, Wave Two is likely on the way.

“My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come,” he tweeted.

The entire EP isn’t new. Mayer released the first track “Love On The Weekend” last November, and he said he would be unveil a slew of new music in 2017.

In a live fan Q&A, he said it would be “a year of more music coming than I’ve ever put out in one year. That’s really sort of what my career has been, it’s what my life has been, it’s the way that my mind works — it sort of consumes everything. That is very true to the nature of the record, which is sort of like a mixtape of all the music that inspires me and all the styles that I’ve made before, but certainly in my own certain way of doing it.”