Journey at Treasure Island

Journey with special guest Asia to perform at Treasure Island Saturday, July 1, 2017. Tickets for this outdoor concert go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10am. Tickets are $55, $65 and $95 each. For tickets visit www.Ticketmaster.com. More info below!

Red Wing, MN (January 23, 2017) Get set for an amazing outdoor concert at The Island. See Journey along with special guest Asia on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Journey is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best known songs in modern music. A few of their iconic hits include, “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways,” “Only the Young,” “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’,” and the groundbreaking hit “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which is the top selling digital catalog track in history.

Since the bands formation in 1973 in San Francisco, Journey has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide, earning 19 Top 40 singles and 25 gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums along with headlining multiple sold out stadium tours. Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond certified award holders. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, they were also inducted into the Hollywood Bowl of Fame and the subject of an award winning documentary.

Along with receiving the Billboard’s prestigious “Legend of Live Award,” it was recently announced that Journey will be inducted into the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this April in New York!

The English progressive rock band Asia, took the airwaves by storm in the early 1980’s. Their self-titled debut album exploded onto the music scene spending nine weeks at number one on the U.S. album charts with sales exceeding 10 million worldwide. The album also boasts several Top 10 Singles including “Only Time Will Tell,” “Soul Survivor” and the number one hit “Heat of the Moment.”

Asia’s debut tour sold out across the United States quickly, taking them from theatres to massive arenas. Both Billboard and Cash Box named Asia’s debut the #1 album of the year. That same year the band also received a Grammy Award nomination as Best New Artist in 1982.

Don’t miss the chance to see two rock legends perform for one night of astonishing music. This is the concert you will say – I was there!

Tickets for this outdoor concert go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10am. Tickets are $55, $65 and $95 each. For tickets visit http://www.Ticketmaster.com or come to the Island Box Office to purchase your seats. The Saturday show begins at 8pm. Must be 16 years of age or older to attend. Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino resort in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. Treasure Island offers guests some of the best gaming, accommodations, food service and nationally known entertainment in the casino industry. Treasure Island’s Caribbean themed facility features over 2,200 slots, 27 blackjack tables, 20 carnival games, a 7-table poker room and a 500-seat high stakes bingo hall. Casino guests can relax in Treasure Island’s luxurious 494-room hotel and enjoy The Lagoon Water Park and Wave Spa. Take in a show with national entertainers in the 3,000-seat Island Event and Convention Center. Additional guest amenities include a 137-slip marina, 95-site RV-park, a 100-passenger cruise yacht and Island Xtreme Bowl, a 24 lane bowling center, arcade and lounge.