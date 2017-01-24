New Incubus Album ‘Is Not Mellow’ Says Mike Einziger

"Are you guys ready!!?!?!????? #newINCUBUSalbum coming soooooooon." January 24, 2017 10:17 PM
Filed Under: Incubus, Mike Einziger

By Radio.com Staff

It’s been five years since Incubus released their last album, If Not Now, When? It’s the longest span the band has gone between full-length albums. But with new tweets posted today, new tunes appear to be on the horizon. It’s no secret that Incubus has been in the studio since late last year cooking up new jams, but what the Malibu band wouldn’t say is when this new album would see the light of day.

Well, according to Mike Einziger, they’re close, very close. The guitarist posted two messages today, both indicating the album release is immanent.

“Are you guys ready!!?!?!????? #newINCUBUSalbum coming soooooooon. Mwah-hah-hah-hah,” he posted.

Related: Watch Breathtaking Footage of Rocket Launch Set to Incubus

And what’s more, he says “This new album is not mellow.”

Time will only tell if Einziger is foreshadowing the album’s heavy guitar work or influences by Skrillex, with whom he shared some comical and rather cozy moments with recently. By tagging both Skrillex and Incubus in the Tesla tweet below, is he indicating the former metal frontman and modern day dance impresario assisted on the new album? Fess up boys, it’s time to come clean.

 

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live