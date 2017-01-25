Allman Brothers Band Drummer Butch Trucks Dies at 69

By Brian Ives

Founding Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks has reportedly passed away at the age of 69. Trucks’ cousin Lee Trucks confirmed the news on Facebook with a brief message reading, simply, “My cousin Butch Trucks died. Great drummer. Good person.” The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival — a festival taking place in May that had booked Trucks — posted “We are shocked and sad to report that Butch Trucks, one of the founding members of the Allman Brothers, has passed away at the age of 69.”

UPDATE: Trucks’ publicist just released an official statement: “Butch Trucks, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, tragically died the night of January 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida. His wife, four children, four grandchildren and all of the Allman Brothers Band, their families and Road Crew survive Butch. The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch’s friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this time of sadness for our loss. Butch will play on in our hearts forever.

Donations and remembrances in Butch’s name may be made to The Big House Museum in Macon, Georgia.”

Born Claude Hudson Trucks, Butch formed the Allman Brothers with guitarist Duane Allman, keyboardist-singer Gregg Allman, guitarist-singer Dickey Betts, bassist Berry Oakley and drummer-percussionist Jai Johanny Johanson (aka Jaimoe).

Trucks and Gregg Allman were the two members to have been in every incarnation of the Allmans from their founding to their 2014 breakup; Jaimoe was with the band for most of its history as well. Trucks and Jaimoe were regarded as one of the best drumming teams in rock music history. After the Allmans called it a day, Trucks also led the Les Brers project, featuring various Allman Brothers Band alumni.

More news on this story as it develops.