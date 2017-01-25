Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore’s Death

January 25, 2017 2:36 PM
Actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.

Moore was famous for her television roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show and of course The Mary Tyler More Show. She also appeared in many films such as Thoroughly Modern Millie and 1980’s Ordinary People, which garnered her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Artists from across genres took to social media to share their thoughts on her passing.

She made it after all.... rip #MaryTylerMoore

A photo posted by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

 

 

