Blue Oyster Cult at Medina Entertainment Center

Blue Oyster Cult & Mark Farner (formerly of Grand Funk Railroad) are coming to Medina Entertainment Center March 17th, 2017. Tickets on-sale Saturday, February 4th at 11AM through the venue box office and online at www.medinaentertainment.com . More info below.

Keep listening to JACK for your shot at tickets!

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT & MARK FARNER (FORMERLY OF GRAND FUNK RAILROAD)

For over four decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Upon the release of their self-titled debut album in 1972, the band was praised for its catchy songwriting and lyrics that were at times provocative and terrifying, funny and ambiguous, often all in the same song. Classic songs include “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” from 1976’s Agents of Fortune, the pummeling “Godzilla” from 1977’s Spectres and the hypnotically melodic “Burnin’ for You” from 1981’s Fire of Unknown Origin. The intense creative vision of BÖC’s original core duo of vocalist/lead guitarist Donald ‘Buck Dharma’ Roeser and vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom endures to this day with the mission of bringing both new material and die-hard classics to fans of all ages across the country.

Legendary all-American front man and guitarist Mark Farner was the engine that pulled the original Grand Funk Railroad to the top of the charts, and today he’s a platinum recording artist 30 times over. At age 67, Farner commands the stage with the same intensity and outpouring of love as he did at 20 during the summer of ’69, and his fans are still flocking to their captain. The rock patriot’s synergy and open heart come through in epic hits that defined a generation—“I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home),” “We’re An American Band,” a recut of “The Loco-Motion,” and “Some Kind of Wonderful”— and “rock star” is only one facet of this Michigan-born son’s legacy.

MEDINA ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

FRIDAY, MARCH 17TH

Doors: 7:00PM | Music: 8:00PM | 21+

TICKETS ON-SALE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH AT 11AM

Ticket Prices: $56.00 (Gold Seating), $46.00 (Reserved Seating) & $37.00 (GA)

plus applicable fees

Tickets available at Medina Entertainment Center Box Office, by calling 763-478-6661 and

online at http://www.medinaentertainment.com.