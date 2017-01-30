Justin Bieber Takes a Licking, Keeps on Ticking at NHL All-Star Game

January 30, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

By Amanda Wicks

Canadian export Justin Bieber showed off his hockey skills at the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout on Saturday (January 28th).

He may have taken a few licks, courtesy of Arizona Coyotes’ defenceman Chris Pronger, but Bieber also managed to score a goal and stay on his feet throughout the game. Of course, he’s no stranger to the ice. Before he became a pop star sensation, Bieber grew up playing hockey.

But all in all, Bieber seems to have enjoyed his time at the event. The NHL shared a picture of Bieber donning the All-Star Celebrity Shootout jersey, and quoted him as saying, “This is one of the highlights of my life. For real.”

