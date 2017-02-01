Art Garfunkel to Reveal Life Lessons in Official Autobiography

By Robyn Collins

Art Garfunkel’s memoir, What is it All but Luminous: Notes From an Underground Man, is scheduled for release September 26.

The book, published by Alfred A. Knopf, finds the musician recounting his boyhood in Queens, meeting Paul Simon in school and recording their first hit together, “Hey Schoolgirl,” at age 16 under the name Tom and Jerry, reports Rolling Stone.

What Is It All… addresses Garfunkel’s tumultuous friendship with long-time musical partner Paul Simon and their massive success together. But it also focuses on his solo career, acting work, his desire to get a masters in mathematics, how he nearly lost his voice and how he got it back.

Garfunkel will continue his In Close-Up world tour tomorrow (Feb. 2) at the Sunrise Theatre in Ft. Pierce, Florida. The trek wraps May 14 at the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park, California.

For the tour, Garfunkel is performing with guitarist Tab Laven and keyboardist Dave Mackay. The setlist features solo hits, Simon and Garfunkel classics and covers of songs written by some of Garfunkel’s favorite songwriters including Randy Newman, Jimmy Webb and George Gershwin.

The Art Garfunkel Tour Dates

FEB 2 – FORT PIERCE, FL @ THE SUNRISE THEATRE

FEB 3 – HOMESTEAD, FL @ SEMINOLE THEATRE HOMESTEAD

FEB 4 – KEY WEST, FL @ TENESSEE WILLIAMS THEATRE

FEB 8 – PARIS, FRANCE @ OLYMPIA

FEB 11 – FRANCE @ LE SILO, MARSEILLE

FEB 13 – TRIESTE, ITALY @ TEATRO ROSSETTI

FEB 15 – MILAN, ITALY @ TEATRO LINEA CIAK

FEB 16 – PADOVA, ITALY @ GRANTEATRO GEOX

FEB 18 – ROME, ITALY @ AUDITORIUM SALA SINOPOLI

FEB 20 – LYON, FRANCE @ AMPHITHEATRE 3000 OF LA CITE INTERNATIONALE

FEB 25 – NIAGARA FALLS, ON @ FALLSVIEW CASINO RESORT

MAR 4 – KANSAS CITY, MO @ KAUFFMAN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

MAR 5 – HUTCHINSON, KS @ HUTCHINSON’S HISTORIC FOX THEATRE

MAR 7 – LONE TREE, CO @ LONE TREE ARTS CENTER

MAR 8 – FORT COLLINS, CO @ CITY OF FORT COLLINS LINCOLN CENTER

MAR 10 – PRESCOTT, AZ @ YAVAPAI COLLEGE ARTS CENTER

MAR 11 – CHANDLER, AZ @ CHANDLER CENTER FOR THE ARTS

MAR 14 – NEW YORK, NY @ CITY WINERY

MAR 15 – NEW YORK, NY @ CITY WINERY

MAR 31 – PALM DESERT, CA @ MC CALLUM THEATER

APR 1 – CERRITOS, CA @ CERRITOS CTR FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

APR 2 – THOUSAND OAKS, CA @ FRED KAVLI THEATRE

MAY 11 – PARADISE, CA @ PARADISE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

MAY 12 – JACKSON, CA @ JACKSON RANCHERIA CASINO RESORT GRAND OAK BALLROOM

MAY 14 – ROHNERT, CA @ GRATON RESORT & CASINO