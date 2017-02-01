Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise & More Headline Punk Rock Bowling Festival

By Radio.com Staff
Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise & more are set to play the nineteenth annual Punk Rock Bowling Festival.
The lineup also features Fidlar, punk supergroup Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies, OFF!, Bouncing Souls and many more.
The three-day festival takes place from May 26-29 in Downtown Las Vegas. Tickets are on sale now.
Check out the full lineup below.
Man, that lineup sure looks pretty! Get your before they're gone! bit.do/LV-LINEUP https://t.co/gZJ8G6gnRD—
Punk Rock Bowling (@PunkRockBowling) January 26, 2017
