Depeche Mode Drop Politically Charged New Single, ‘Where’s The Revolution?’

By Radio.com Staff

Depeche Mode dropped their new politically charge single, “Where’s The Revolution?” from the new album Spirit due March 17. Fans who pre-order the new album receive the track as an instant download.

Related: Watch Run The Jewels with Zack De La Rocha and Danny Brown

The new song isn’t the first time the British band has made political observations through music. “People are People,” “Get the Balance Right,” “The Sun and The Rainfall,” and “New Dress” are just of few popular tracks that weighed in on current events.

Oddly enough, the lyrics are likely to hit home on both sides of the pond with England’s Brexit and America’s populist movement.