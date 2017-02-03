Steven Tyler Auctions 265mph Super Car for Charity

By Amanda Wicks

Steven Tyler auctioned off one of his cars for Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative with partner Youth Village that helps abused girls. The car brought in a high bid of $800,000.

The auction took place at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Tyler put his black 2012 Hennessey Venom GT up on the block. Joined by the car’s creator, Tyler explained the car packs a whopping 1244hp, can accelerate from 0-200 in under 14 second and clocks in at a top speed of 265mph with the roof off.

“We raised enough tonight to provide 20,000 days of therapeutic support to abused girls across America,” Tyler said in a statement. “I want to thank Barrett-Jackson and the thousands of my fans who have been drawn to this cause this year. As a father to three daughters, a son, and now a grandfather, it broke my heart to learn that each year in America alone, 700,000 children are victims of serious abuse or neglect, and 68,000 will be sexually abused. Together through Janie’s Fund, we’re helping girls rebuild their lives and overcome the trauma they experienced.”

Tyler first became aware of the negative impact abuse has in young women’s life in the 1980s. In fact, it fueled the subject matter for Aerosmith’s hit “Janie’s Got a Gun.” Janie’s Fund has raised over $1.9 million in its first year, which has gone to help 300 girls.