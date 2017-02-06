Alice Cooper is set to play Grand Casino Hinckley Thursday, June 8, 2017! Tickets on sale Friday, February 10 at GrandCasinoMN.com.

Get excited, because Grand Casino just announced the first act for the Summer Series on the Grand Stage!

A pioneer of heavy metal, Alice Cooper takes his live performances seriously. His stage show incorporates horror movie imagery, fake blood, snakes — it’s really a concert experience like you’ve never seen before. You know Alice Cooper from his hit songs like “School’s Out,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” and “I’m Eighteen” — but you’ve also seen him in movies like Wayne’s World, Dark Shadows, Prince of Darkness, and many more.

Alice has been a major influence on the rock world, and now it’s your chance to see him LIVE! Alice Cooper is a part of Grand Casino’s Summer Series on the Grand Stage, and if you haven’t seen a show during that summer tour you really are missing out. Last year, they welcomed the legendary Dolly Parton, plus bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alabama, Lady Antebellum, Bad Company, and many more! Stay tuned for more concert announcements for this year’s lineup.

Grab your tickets soon at GrandCasinoMN.com for Alice Cooper at Grand Casino Hinckley on Thursday, June 8! Grand Casino. The best stories start here. What’s yours?