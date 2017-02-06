Lady Gaga at Xcel Energy Center

Lady Gaga is coming to Xcel Energy Center Monday, August 21, 2017! Tickets on-sale Monday, February 13th at 10am.

Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour

Kicking off In North America on Aug. 1 and Europe on Sept. 22

Rock In Rio Festival appearance confirmed for Sept. 15

Tickets on sale starting Feb. 10

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Lady Gaga will be traveling the globe with the Joanne World Tour starting on August 1 in Vancouver, BC and September 22 in Barcelona with a series of concert dates throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December this year.

Grammy and Golden Globe winner and Academy Award-nominated Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 61 million likes on Facebook, over 65.1 million followers on Twitter and over 21.3 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album “Joanne” was recently released and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her 4th consecutive #1 album – the first female to do so in the 2010s.

Tickets for Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour are on sale Friday, February 10 in Barcelona, Paris, Zurich, Hamburg, Berlin and Koln. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 13 for the first leg of the North American performances as well as the balance of the European dates. Tickets for the second leg of the North American Tour will go on sale on Monday, February 20. All arena performances in North America & Europe will feature general admission on the floor, the 4 North America stadium shows have reserved seating on the floor with reserved seating in all venues in the stands. There will be a ticket limit of 8 tickets per transaction for all first day sales.

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, beginning Wednesday February 8 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, February 12 at 5 p.m. for all performances going on sale on Monday, February 13. For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass,com. There is an 8 ticket limit per transaction.

Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: http://www.ladygaga.com & http://www.livenation.com.

EVENT: Lady Gaga

DATE: Monday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m.

TYPE: Concert

FLOOR PLAN: End Stage

TICKETS: $47.50 / $87.50 / $137.50 / $252.50

ON SALE: Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.

DETAILS:

Tickets are available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000, online at ticketmaster.com or at livenation.com.To charge by phone using Ticketmaster TDD/TTY, call 800-359-2525. Certain fees may apply.