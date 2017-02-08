Blondie & Garbage at Mystic Lake

Blondie & Garbage: The Rage and Rapture Tour is coming to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Friday, July 21, 2017! Tickets on sale Friday, February 17 at 10am. Ticket prices $65 and $99.

Win tickets during the 2 hour commercial free ride with Remy Maxwell.

BLONDIE/GARBAGE SUMMER TOUR ANNOUNCED!

Blondie are very excited to announce our co-headline North American tour with GARBAGE kicking off on July 5th in Saratoga, CA and wrapping on August 12th in Dallas, TX. Blondie are pleased to have John Doe & Exene Cervenka (of X) providing support on the first leg of the tour and Deap Vally on the second leg (beginning July 25). Tickets for the Rage and Rapture tour go on public sale Friday, February 17 beginning at 10:00am local time. Howeiever, you can access our ticket pre-sale now using the password RAGEANDRAPTURE. A list of our scheduled live dates can be found below, and more dates will be added soon!

ALSO: a reminder that Blondie’ll release our 11th studio album, entitled Pollinator, on May 5th — you can pre-order the new album now! Visit the Official Blondie Store, where you can pre-order Pollinator in a range of limited edition formats, including deluxe red vinyl, 7″ vinyl box set, and other special collectible editions.

Blondie/Garbage “Rage and Rapture” Tour Dates:

With special guests Exene Cervenka and John Doe:

July 5 – The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA

July 7 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

July 8 – Pearl Theater, Las Vegas NV

July 12 – Edgefield, Troutdale, OR

July 14 – Idaho Center Amphitheatre, Nampa, ID

July 16 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, CO

July 18 – Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kansas City, MO

July 19 – Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino, Council Bluffs, IA

July 21 – Mystic Lake Casino Mystic Showroom, Prior Lake, MN

July 22 – Ravinia Festival, Highland Park, IL

With special guest Deap Vally:

July 25 – Artpark, Lewiston, NY

July 26 – Sony Centre For Performing Arts, Toronto, ON

July 28 – Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

July 29 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

July 30 – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

August 1 – Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

August 2 – Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia, PA

August 5 – The Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

August 8 – Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena, Hollywood, FL

August 9 – Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL

August 11 – ACL Live, Austin, TX

August 12 – Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX