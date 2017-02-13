David Bowie’s Son Duncan Jones Celebrates Dad’s GRAMMY Wins

By Jon Wiederhorn

David Bowie’s son Duncan Jones wasn’t at the GRAMMYs to accept his father’s televised award for Best Rock Song for the title track of the rock legend’s final studio album Blackstar. But that didn’t stop him from celebrating his dad’s success by sharing a photo on social media of him carrying Bowie with the caption, “So Proud of you dad! Would hold you up forever.”

In addition to winning Best Rock Song, the late musician received Best Rock Performance, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Best Recording Package and Best Alternative Album for Blackstar.

Sadly, Bowie’s only real musical GRAMMY wins were posthumous. He previously received awards for Best Short Form Video in 1984 and Lifetime Achievement in 2006.

After last year’s GRAMMY Awards, Jones, an acclaimed filmmaker, lashed out after Lady Gaga’s tribute to the Thin White Duke. After Gaga performed the medley, Jones posted a tweet describing “gaga”: “‘Overexcited or irrational, typically as a result of infatuation or excessive enthusiasm; mentally confused.’ Damn it! What is that word!?” he wrote.

Weeks later he praised Lorde’s BRIT Awards tribute to his dad: “Just… beautiful. Thank you,” he wrote.