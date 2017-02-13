Warrant & Jack Russell’s Great White at Medina Entertainment Center

Warrant & Jack Russell’s Great White is coming to Medina Entertainment Center March 31st, 2017! Tickets on-sale Saturday, February 18th at 11AM through the venue box office and online at www.medinaentertainment.com or HERE.

Keep listening to JACK for your shot at tickets!

WARRANT & JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE

With a pair of double-platinum albums and three Top Ten singles, Warrant has sold over 10 million albums internationally. The band signed with Columbia Records in January 1988 and released Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich one year later; by that summer, it had climbed into the Top Ten and launched the hit singles “Down Boys,” “Sometimes She Cries,” and “Heaven,” the last of which reached number two on the American charts. Released in the summer of 1990, the followup effort Cherry Pie was an even bigger success, climbing into the Top Ten and featuring the highcharting singles “I Saw Red” and “Cherry Pie.” Their current album Rockaholic (May 2011; Frontiers Records) has been highly regarded and reviewed peaking at #22 on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart.

Jack Russell’s Great White represents the next phase of a legacy. In 1984, the band broke out of the Los Angeles scene with its self-titled debut followed by seismic platinum-selling outings such as 1987’s Once Bitten… and 1989’s …Twice Shy. Moving over 8 million copies worldwide, they stood out as tried-and-true rock stalwarts into the 21st century until 2011, when Russell went on to form Jack Russell’s Great White.

MEDINA ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

FRIDAY, MARCH 31ST

Doors: 7:30PM | Music: 8:30PM | 21+

TICKETS ON-SALE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH AT 11AM

Ticket Prices: $43.00 (Gold Seating), $35.00 (Reserved Seating) & $30.00 (GA)

plus applicable fees

Tickets available at Medina Entertainment Center Box Office, by calling 763-478-6661 and online at http://www.medinaentertainment.com.

http://www.warrantrocks.com/

http://www.jackrussellsgreatwhite.com/