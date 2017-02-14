Ice Cube and James Corden Duke it out on the Basketball Court

By Annie Reuter

If James Corden is hoping for a spot on Ice Cube’s upcoming Big3 basketball league he’ll need to start practicing. On Monday’s episode (Feb. 13) of The Late Late Show, Corden challenged Ice Cube to some one-on-one time on the court and the two remember a very different outcome.

Related: Ice Cube to Launch Retired NBA Players League

“Now, we played before the show and I destroyed you,” Corden boasted, much to Cube’s confusion.

The rapper’s Big3 league will feature retired NBA legends including Kenyon Martin, Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson and Jason Williams competing against each other on in half-court games.

“You are starting a pro three-on-three basketball league,” Corden said. “It’s gonna be amazing,” Corden said. “It’s such a good idea.”

Check out Corden’s pre-interview basketball challenge with Ice Cube and pay particular attention to those camera angles.