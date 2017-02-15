KISS is set to perform at Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater on Saturday, July 15, 2017! Ticket on-sale Saturday, February 25 at 10am.

Show Date & Time- Saturday, July 15, 2017 @8:00pm

Ticket Price(s) – $135, $110, $95, $85, $75, $65

Pre-Sale-Friday, February 24, 2017

On-Sale – Saturday, February 25, 2017

BIG news from our friends at Grand Casino: KISS will be performing as part of the Summer Series on the GrandStage!

The hall of fame group will be at the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater on Saturday, July 15! Get ready to rock and roll all night with KISS! Known for their face paint and wild outfits, their live performances are a crazy experience — they feature everything from fire breathing and blood spitting, to guitars that emit smoke and drum kits that levitate off the ground. KISS has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and some of their biggest hits include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout it Out Loud,” and “Calling Dr. Love.” You may have seen them on TV, in movies, on lunch boxes, toys, or pinball machines, but now you have the chance to see KISS live in concert!

Head to GrandCasinoMN.com to grab your tickets for KISS at Grand Casino Hinckley on Saturday, July 15. Like Alice Cooper on June 8, KISS is part of Grand Casino’s Summer Series on the GrandStage. Last year, they welcomed the legendary Dolly Parton, plus bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alabama, Lady Antebellum, Bad Company, and many more! Stay tuned for more concert announcements for this year’s lineup.