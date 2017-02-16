Linkin Park Debut New Song ‘Heavy’ Featuring Kiiara

By Radio.com Staff

Linkin Park have dropped a new song titled, “Heavy.” Not only is the track the first from their forthcoming album, One More Light, due May 19, but it’s also another important first for the band. It’s the first time they’ve included a female singer. The Southern California band enlisted Kiiara to contribute vocals to the song. The 21-year-old singer is most widely known for her glitch-pop hit, “Gold.”

For the past few weeks, Linkin Park have shared videos teasing the upcoming single via short mysterious clips. But last night (Feb 15) the band issued the most straightforward clips showing Chester Benninggton and Kiiara singing lines.

Then, this morning, (Feb 16) the band dropped the bomb. Listen to Linkin Park’s new track “Heavy” below. The song will be available everywhere February 20.