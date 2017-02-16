Win Bon Jovi Tickets All Weekend

February 16, 2017 2:48 PM

As you spend this glorious near 60 degree weekend preparing for Presidents Day by drinking in the yard, drinking while barbecuing, and drinking some more while drinking……JACK FM’s sporting our American Flag Speedo and blowing out tickets to see America’s own Bon Jovi, March 27th at the X.

Listen for the unique keyword every hour Saturday and Sunday between 8:20am and 6:20pm to text to win.

Text it to 4-2-7-8-4 (or click HERE to enter the keyword ) and we could be hooking you up with tickets! Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP to 4-2-7-8-4 for help. Text STOP to 4-2-7-8-4 to cancel. Click HERE for official rules.

No radio? No problemo! Listen LIVE anywhere U R HERE

More show info

