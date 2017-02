Score JACK’S 2 O’Clock stacks! Bankrolled by St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake.

Listen to JACK FM every weekday afternoon around 2:25, to win $225 in cash and Turtle Bucks to help celebrate St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake’s 25th Anniversary.

JACK‘S 2 O’clock stacks, slinging ya $225 every weekday afternoon around 2:25.

No radio? No problemo! Listen LIVE anywhere U R HERE