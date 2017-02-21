Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Reunite in the Studio

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Ringo Starr is currently working on the follow-up to 2015’s Postcards From Paradise. On Sunday (February 19), Starr posted a few updates from the studio. Most notably a Twitter photo showed the drummer reuniting with band mate Paul McCartney.

Starr writes, “Thanks for coming over man and playing. Great Bass. I love you man peace and love.” Paul and Ringo last collaborated in 2010 when McCartney played bass on Starr’s Y Not.

Also present for the studio sessions was Eagles guitarist and songwriter Joe Walsh. Peter Frampton made an appearance last month.

This isn’t the first time the two surviving Beatles have played together in recent years. In 2014 the pair performed a rousing rendition of “Hey Jude” at the GRAMMYs Salute to The Beatles.

