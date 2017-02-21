Pixies Add a Second Leg to ‘Head Carrier’ Tour

By Amanda Wicks

Pixies announced they would be adding a second North American leg to their upcoming Head Carrier Tour.

Related: Pixies Announces 2017 ‘Head Carrier’ Tour

Leg Two will kick off in New Haven, Connecticut on September 19th and wrap up in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 21st. During their additional two months on the road, the band will once again play New York and venture up to Canada for the first time during the Head Carrier Tour. Their first three New York dates at the end of May are currently sold out.

To ensure fans have access to tickets without scalping bots interfering with sales, Pixies have been working with venues to release as many tickets as possible. The band has long been invested in fighting bots that turn around and sell tickets to fans at an exorbitant price.

Tickets for Leg Two go on sale Friday, February 24th. For more details, visit Pixies’ website and check out the full list of dates below.

9/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

9/22 – Westbury, NY @ The Westbury Theatre

9/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

9/24 – Portchester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

9/26 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

9/27 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

9/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/1 – Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts

10/3 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre

10/4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/6 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

10/8 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

10/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

10/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10/18 @ Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/21 – Las Vegas. NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Never miss a tour date from the Pixies with Eventful.