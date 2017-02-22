Paris Jackson Sends Birthday Wishes to Brother Prince Michael II

By Robyn Collins
Paris Jackson wished her baby brother, Prince Michael Jackson II, also known as “Blanket,” a very public happy birthday on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 21).
The message was heartfelt and personal. The photo of the two as little kids is adorable.
Related: Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut in TV Drama ‘Star’
“ughhhhhh my little man is 15 today,” she captioned the photo. “slow the f— down, i want you to stay a baby forever. this lil dude right here is one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people i know.”
Paris continued, “watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super terrifying but i honestly can’t tell you how proud i am. i love you so much B.”
Prince Michael reportedly changed his name informally, from Blanket to Bigi two years ago. He is the third and youngest child of Michael Jackson.
ughhhhhh my little man is 15 today. slow the fuck down, i want you to stay a baby forever 😭😭😭 this lil dude right here is one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people i know. watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super terrifying but i honestly can't tell you how proud i am. i love you so much B
Comments are closed.