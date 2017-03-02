Ed Sheeran Hit Justin Bieber in the Face With a Golf Club

By Hayden Wright

Last summer, Justin Bieber discussed the ups and downs of fame, ominously adding that he hopes his friend Ed Sheeran doesn’t “do something stupid.” In a new interview with The Guardian, Sheeran seems to admit that “something [profoundly] stupid” has already gone down in their friendship. The “Thinking Out Loud” hitmaker recalled a time when he hit Bieber in the face with a golf club.

Related: Impact: Ed Sheeran’s ‘÷’

“We were in Japan,” Sheeran remembers. “We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, ‘F—, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung.

The next part sounds like a slow-motion car accident.

“And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap?” Sheeran mused. “But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me like [he was horrified].”

It would take Lloyds of London to calculate the value of Justin Bieber’s face, but no number is too high.

“I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club. That was one of those ‘What the f—?’ moments.”

And why has Sheeran decided to share this tidbit now? He’s just being honest.

“I try to be as honest as possible,” he said, “because I think the moment you’re media-trained and hold back things, you become one of them, but it’s getting harder because … every time I give an interview, there’s three news stories about what I’ve said in it the next day.”