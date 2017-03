It’s JACK’S March Free Ticket Madness!

Qualify to see Guns N’ Roses, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers with Joe Walsh, Roger Waters, Green Day, Coldplay PLUS three more secret bonus concerts we’ll unveil this month, when you score tickets to Billy Joel all this week (March 6-10) around 4:20 during the 2 hour commercial free ride with Remy.

JACK’S March, free ticket madness, giving one listener access to 9 epic concerts powered by Apollo Heating and Air and Niccum Docks.