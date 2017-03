Fuel with Dishwalla and Marcy Playground is coming to Medina Entertainment Center Saturday, June 3rd, 2017!

Tickets on-sale Saturday, March 11th at 11AM online at www.medinaentertainment.com or HERE.

Rock’n Road Trip ’17 – FUEL with Guests Dishwalla & Marcy Playground

Saturday Jun 3, 2017

Doors: 6:00 PM

Show: 6:30 PM

21 and over

Adv. General $35.26, Day of Show $40.62 (Includes Tax & Fee)