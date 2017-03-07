JACK FM’s Throwback Prom with Shaggy, Run DMC’s Rev Run & DJ Ruckus

Bust out the most ridiculous looking tux or dress you can find, book a limo, grab a corsage, and come bounce to the beats at JACK FM’S first annual Throwback Prom staring Shaggy and a live DJ set spun by DJ Ruckus featuring Rev Run of Run DMC. Shake your booty, spike the punch, toss em back, and try to remember the night by snapping some pictures in our freaky photo booth. This rager cranks up Friday, April 28th at St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake.

Tickets on sale Monday HERE or get in early with JACK FM’s exclusive pre-sale this Friday from 10am to 10pm HERE. More info below.

This is a 21 plus event.

JACK Pre Sale

When: Friday 10am – 10pm

Link: tempotickets.com/throwback

No password required

Get A Room

Reserve your room for JACK’s Throwback Prom at the special JACK-FM rate of $42 plus tax. Must book your room by phone at 715-986-4000. Say you want to purchase the JACK-FM throwback prom limited block offer.

Keep listening to JACK for your shot at tickets!

104.1 JACK FM’s Throwback Prom featuring

Shaggy

Rev Run & DJ Ruckus’ live dj set

Doors 7:30p

Show 8pm

Tickets $30 General Admission/$45 VIP Section



