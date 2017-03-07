Pink Floyd’s Original ‘The Wall’ Paintings for Sale

By Amanda Wicks

When Pink Floyd released their film The Wall in 1982, it included several stunning images to suggest the emotional toil captured on the album. Now, those iconic paintings will be available to purchase for the very first time.

San Francisco Art Exchange will be making eleven original paintings available, each one created and hand-selected by English artist Gerald Scarfe. The images include The Scream, Wife With Flaming Hair, Giant Judge and Hammers, The Mother, Education For What? No Jobs!, The Wife’s Shadow, One of The Frightened Ones, The Gross Inflatable Pig, Comfortably Numb and The Teacher.

Also available for purchase is the original storyboard created for the film which incorporates 50 renderings. Interested collectors can view the artwork here.

Giant Judge and Hammers can also be seen at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum beginning May 13. It will appear as part of the collection, The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains.