Depeche Mode Surprise Fans with Intimate Rehearsal Show

By Radio.com Staff

When a couple dozen Depeche Mode pre-sale ticket holders were randomly selected to attend a private event in New York on March 6th, most assumed it was a listening event where they’d be treated to a preview of the band’s new album, Spirit, ahead of its March 17 release. But little did they know they’d end up being treated to a private and very intimate rehearsal for the band’s upcoming tour, not only hearing song no one has heard before but played by the band themselves.

Fortunately for fans around the world, the event was chronicled by Sean, a long-time fan and random winner selected to be in attendance. Below are excerpts from his story posted on the band’s official website.

At around 4pm, we were escorted into the studio where the band was mid-song, tearing into one of the tracks from Spirit, a rocker with a very modern vibe to it – this one seems like it’ll be a crowd pleaser in their live sets. The look of awe on the lucky winners’ faces, yours truly included, was priceless. We were in a medium-sized studio, standing just feet away from Depeche Mode as they played for only a handful of fans who, a couple hours earlier, had no idea what they were being invited to. This was by far one of the most unique and thrilling experiences I’ve ever had as a fan of any musician, let alone the stadium-filling Depeche Mode.

Depeche Mode launch their Global Spirit Tour May 5 in Stockholm, hitting North American August 23 through October 27.

Spirit Rehearsal Setlist:

Scum

Barrel of a Gun

A Pain That I’m Used To

Corrupt (live debut)

In Your Room (album version)

World in My Eyes (new intro)

Cover Me