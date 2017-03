Grand RockTember V is coming to Grand Casino Hinckley Friday, September 8th and Saturday, September 9th, 2017! Tickets on-sale March 18th at 10am at GrandCasinoMN.com. More info below.

Friday, September 8

Paradise Kitty

Firehouse

Slaughter

Jackyl

Headliner TBA

Saturday, September 9

Iron Maidens

Faster Pussycat

Scrap Metal

Great White

Warrant

Skid Row

Queensryche

Headliner TBA