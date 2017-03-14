The Cranberries Prep Unplugged Album, Share Orchestral Version of ‘Linger’

By Radio.com Staff

The Cranberries will release a new acoustic album titled Something Else on April 28th.

The record will feature re-workings of the band’s hit singles as well as three new tracks. Today the group shared a new version of their 1993 hit “Linger,” featuring the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

“The bittersweet love song still holds all that sentimentality for us personally, which is why we had to include it on this project,” singer Dolores O’Riordan told Rolling Stone. “Universally, I think its message remains timeless and relevant, never going out of fashion, yet never quite in fashion. It’s amazing to have a song hold up 25 years later, and I hope this acoustic version allows our fans to hear a Cranberries classic in a new way.”

Check out the new version of “Linger” and the full Something Else tracklisting below.

1. Linger

2. The Glory

3. Dreams

4. When You’re Gone

5. Zombie

6. Ridiculous Thoughts

7. Rupture

8. Ode to My Family

9. Free to Decide

10. Just My Imagination

11. Animal Instinct

12. You & Me

13. Why