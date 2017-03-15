Paramore’s New Album Tracklist Revealed?

By Amanda Wicks

Paramore have been hard at work on their next album, which includes former member Zac Farro on drums, and it looks like they’re getting close to sharing that new music with fans.

Paramore fan account The Paramore Band shared news that 12 news song had been registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers’ (ASCAP). Most were written by Hayley Williams and Taylor York, but a few have Farro’s name on them as well. The appropriately titled “Grudges” was written by Williams, York and Farro, and the three also teamed up to pen “Pool” and “Rose Colored Boy.”

Farro and his brother Joshua left Paramore in 2010 after a public falling out with remaining original members Williams and York, but he’s since returned to contribute to the new album. “It’s a second chance,” he said in August. “I’m so thankful that I’m playing on the album.”

Paramore released their last self-titled album in 2013.

Check out the potential tracklisting below.